In continuation of our letter dated 03.08.2019 intimating the convening of Board Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at 4.30 P.M., inter alia to take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019



We are submitting herewith, pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the copy of notice of Board Meeting published in the Business Standard (English) and Sukhabar (Bengali) on 05.08.2019.



This is for your information and record.

Thanking you.



Pdf Link: Blue Chip India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com