Blue Chip India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

In continuation of our letter dated 03.08.2019 intimating the convening of Board Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at 4.30 P.M., inter alia to take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019

We are submitting herewith, pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the copy of notice of Board Meeting published in the Business Standard (English) and Sukhabar (Bengali) on 05.08.2019.

Pdf Link: Blue Chip India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Published on August 06, 2019
Blue Chip India Ltd

