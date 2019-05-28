Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47(3) of the securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith copies of newspaper publication pertaining to the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019, published in Business standard and Damanganga times on 28th May, 2019.
Kindly take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd

