Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. - Compliance With Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III, Part A, Para A Of 4(H) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2018 has approved the following:-

Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019

Published on May 27, 2019
