Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the following:



1.Audited Financial Results as per Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2019;



2.Independent Auditors Report ;



3.Declaration to the Stock Exchange for publishing audited financial results;



4.Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2019;



Kindly take the same on record and oblige.



Pdf Link: Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. - Compliance With Regulation 33 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com