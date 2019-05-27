Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2019 has approved:-

1. Audited Financials Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019;

2. Appointment of M/s. NKJ & Associates, Practicing Cost Accountant, as the cost auditors to conduct the cost audit of cost accounts/records maintained by the company for the financial year 2019-20;

3. Appointment of M/s. Raju Gupta & Associates, Chartered accountants, as the Internal Auditors of the Company to carry out internal audit for the financial year 2019-20..................

Published on May 27, 2019
