Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

With reference to the captioned subject & pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.30 p.m. have discussed, considered and approved the following:
1. The Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter ended 30th June,2019; (Enclosed herewith)................................

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
