Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting

BLUE COAST HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2019, inter-alia, to consider and approve the following items:



1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ending 30th June, 2019.

2. Limited Review Report on Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ending 30th June, 2019.

3. Notice of 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

4. Directors Report for Financial Year 2018-2019.

5. Corporate Governance Report as on 31st March 2019.

6. Appointment of scrutinizer for 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company



Kindly take note of the same.



