Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting

BLUE COAST HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2019, inter-alia, to consider and approve the following items:

1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ending 30th June, 2019.
2. Limited Review Report on Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ending 30th June, 2019.
3. Notice of 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
4. Directors Report for Financial Year 2018-2019.
5. Corporate Governance Report as on 31st March 2019.
6. Appointment of scrutinizer for 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company

Kindly take note of the same.

Pdf Link: Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
TOPICS
Blue Coast Hotels Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.