This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Blue Pearl Texspin Limited in their meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2019 at 12.00 p.m. and concluded at 01.00 p.m. approved following: -

1. Approval of Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015.



2. Approval of Assets and Liabilities for half year ended 31st March, 2019.



3. Declaration of Unmodified Audit Report pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015



Pdf Link: Blue Pearl Texspin Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com