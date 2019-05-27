Blue Pearl Texspin Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Blue Pearl Texspin Limited in their meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2019 at 12.00 p.m. and concluded at 01.00 p.m. approved following: -
1. Approval of Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015.

2. Approval of Assets and Liabilities for half year ended 31st March, 2019.

3. Declaration of Unmodified Audit Report pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: Blue Pearl Texspin Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.