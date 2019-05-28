Blue Star Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations") read with Part A of Schedule Ill of the Listing Regulations, we have to inform you that the following meetings are scheduled with the Analyst/Institutional Investors:

Date Name Venue Type of Meeting

May 30, 2019 HDFC Securities Mumbai Telephonic



Kindly note that the above is subject to changes if any.



Kindly also note that the Presentation submitted vide our letter dated May 9, 2019, and uploaded on our website, might be made during the aforesaid meeting.



Pursuant to Regulation 46 (2) (o) of the Listing Regulations, the aforesaid information is also being placed at the website of the Company, i.e. www.bluestarindia.com





