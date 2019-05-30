Dear Sir/ Maam,



The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at its Registered Office situated at G-20 IInd Floor, Nandpuri Extension, Swej Farm New Sanganer Road, Sodala Jaipur-302019, inter alia transacted the following business:

1. Approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with Auditors report thereon.

Further, the extract of results would also be published in the newspaper in compliance with Regulation 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M.

Kindly take the above on record and inform all those concerned.



Pdf Link: Bmb Music & Magnetics Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com