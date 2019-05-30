Pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, the 30th May, 2019 inter-alia transacted the following business:



1] The Board has approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 alongwith the Statement of Assets and Liabilities;



2] Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, we are enclosed herewith the statement showing the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 alongwith the Statement of Assets and Liabilities in the prescribed format and the Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Statements;



Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations, as amended, we are enclosing herewith a declaration in respect of unmodified opinion of Statutory Auditor on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year 2018-19 (Annexure-1).



3] The Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Subhash Chandra Gupta (DIN- 00056770) as Executive Director (Additional Director) w.e.f the 30th May, 2019 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.



The details as per regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI circular no CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 is enclosed herewith as (Annexure-2).



The Meeting commenced at 3:00 pm and concluded at 8:30 pm.



Pdf Link: Bmw Industries Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com