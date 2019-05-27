Bodal Chemicals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Bodal Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Investors Presentation

Pdf Link: Bodal Chemicals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Bodal Chemicals Ltd

