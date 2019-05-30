This is to inform you that Annual Secretarial Compliance Report under Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 read with BSE Circular dated 9th May 2019 is

not applicable to our company.



Further we would like to inform that our Company is claiming exemption under Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the provisions of Corporate Governance shall not apply to listed entities having paid up Equity Share Capital not

exceeding Rupees 10 Crores and net worth not exceeding Rupees 25 Crore, as on the last day of previous financial year.

Hence, we are not required to submit Annual Secretarial Compliance Report as our Company is exempted under Regulation 15(2) or SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015

Pdf Link: Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. - Non Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com