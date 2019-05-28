Pursuant to Regulation 39 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company, M/s. Karvy Fintech Private Limited has received below mentioned request for issue of duplicate Share Certificate(s) from Shareholder:



Sr.

No. Name Folio no. Certificate no. Number of Shares Dist From Dist To

1. Aisha Hassen Karolia A01731 246 950 200255846

200256795



We shall issue the duplicate Share Certificate(s) only after the necessary formalities are carried out by the shareholder(s).





Pdf Link: Bombay Dyeing & Mfg.Co.Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com