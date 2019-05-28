Bombay Dyeing & Mfg.Co.Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Pursuant to Regulation 39 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company, M/s. Karvy Fintech Private Limited has received below mentioned request for issue of duplicate Share Certificate(s) from Shareholder:

Sr.
No. Name Folio no. Certificate no. Number of Shares Dist From Dist To
1. Aisha Hassen Karolia A01731 246 950 200255846
200256795

We shall issue the duplicate Share Certificate(s) only after the necessary formalities are carried out by the shareholder(s).

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd

