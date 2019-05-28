With reference to above, it is informed that Ms. Shraboni Chatterjee having Membership No. ACS45903 has been appointed as a Company Secretary with effect from May 16, 2019.

You are requested to take note of the same and update the particulars on the website of the stock exchange.



The information regarding resignation of the previous Company Secretary was informed to the exchange on 25th April 2019. The same was filed on the listing centre vide transaction reference number 629022.



Pdf Link: Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd. - Appointment Of Company Secretary As Per Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LOADR) Regulations 2015.

