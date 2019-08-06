We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday 6th August, 2019 ( the Board Meeting ), has, inter alia, approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Again, in pursuance to regulation 33(1)(d) of SEBI (LOADR) Regulations, 2015 we enclose a copy of the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the aforesaid results.



Please note that in terms of Regulation 47(3) of SEBI (LOADR) regulations, 2015, the Company shall be publishing the aforesaid Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2019, in the newspapers.



Further, the said meeting commenced at 15:30 hours and concluded at 16:00 hours.



Pdf Link: Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com