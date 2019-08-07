Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed copies of advertisement published in LOKSATTA (Mumbai) in Marathi translation & BUSINESS STANDARD (all editions) in English newspaper(s) on August 07, 2019 for Extract of Statement of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which was reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 06, 2019.



Kindly take the same on your records.



Pdf Link: Borosil Glass Works Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com