Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company through resolution by circulation has approved re-constitution of :



1. Audit Committee Meeting with effect from August 06, 2019 and appointed Mr. Ravindra Nemichand Kala as a member of Audit Committee Meeting.



2. Corporate Social Responsibility Meeting with effect from August 06, 2019 and appointed Mr. Kewal Kundanlal Handa and Mr. Ravindra Nemichand Kala as members of Corporate Social Responsibility Meeting.



You are requested to take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Borosil Glass Works Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Re-Constitution Of Audit Committee Meeting And Corporate Social Responsibility Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com