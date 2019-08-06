This is to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, August 06, 2019, inter alia has:



1. Approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 along with Extract of Result to be published in newspaper (copy enclosed); and



2. Limited Review Report on the aforesaid Results from the Auditors of the Company placed before the Board of Directors of the Company (copy enclosed).



The meeting of the Board of Directors held today commenced at 02:30 p.m. and concluded at 05:00 p.m.



Please take the same on your records.



Pdf Link: Borosil Glass Works Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com