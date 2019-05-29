Boston Leasing And Finance Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has not recommended any dividend for financial year ended 31-03-2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd

