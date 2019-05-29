We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have (1) approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 and (2) not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Boston Leasing And Finance Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com