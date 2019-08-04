BPL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of BPL Limited will be held on Monday, the 12th day of August, 2019 to, inter alia,



To consider and approve un-audited financial results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

To approve Notice of ensuing AGM of the Company.

To approve Draft Boards Report and Management Discussion and Analysis.

To re-appoint the Independent Directors of the company.



Pdf Link: BPL LTD. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com