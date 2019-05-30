Brand Realty Services Ltd. - Non-Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report Under Regulation 24A Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements)(Amendments) Regulations, 2018 For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

This is to inform you that Annual Secretarial Compliance Report under Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendments) Regulations, 2018 read with BSE Circular dated 09th May, 2019 is not applicable to our company.



Further, We would like to clarify that our company is claiming exemption under Regulation 15(2) of SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as Corporate Governance provisions shall not apply to the listed entities having paid up Equity Share Capital not exceeding Rs. 10 Crores and Net Worth not exceeding Rs. 25 Crores, as on the last day of previous financial year. Our Companys Paid up Capital is Rs. 3,00,44,000 (Rupees Three Crore and Forty Four Thousand) and also net worth amounts to Rs 6,25,11,167 (Rupees Six Crore Twenty Three Lakhs Eleven Thousand One Hundred Sixty Seven Only) as on 31.03.2018.



In view of aforesaid and in terms of Bombay Stock Exchange Circular no. LIST/COMP/10/2019-20 dated 09/05/2019 and Circular No. LIST/COMP/12/2019-20 dated 14th May 2019, the provisions of regulation 24A regarding submission of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report are not applicable to our Company and hence we are exempted from submitting the said Compliance Report.



Please take the same on your record.



