BRAWN BIOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve BRAWN BIOTECH LIMITED, has informed that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company, is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019 to inter-alia, consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019, apart from other business items.

Pdf Link: Brawn Biotech Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for BRAWN BIOTECH LIMITED, Has Informed That Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company, Is Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, 13Th August, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com