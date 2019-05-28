Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

We wish to inform you that Mr. Rajkishor Chaturvedi , Non Executive Director, has submitted his letter of resignation & resigning as of our Company on account of certain personal reasons, Board at its meeting held today (May,28 ,2019), has accepted his resignation and consented to relieve from his responsibilities w.e.f. close of business hours on 28th May,2019.

Published on May 28, 2019
