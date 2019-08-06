Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEE! {Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Brijlaxmi Leasing and Finance Limited ("the Company) as its meeting held today i.e. 06th August, 2019 has appointed Mrs. Mauli Mehta as the Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the

Company. The Brief profile of Mrs. Mauli Mehta as annexed to this disclosure. The Board Meeting Commenced at 1.45 PM and Concluded at 2.30 PM.



Pdf Link: Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. - ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER REGULATION 30(LODR) FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY CUM COMPLIANCE OFFICER OF THE COMPANY

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com