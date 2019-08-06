Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Dear Sir / Maam,

In the terms of the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 along with the Limited Review Report approved by the Board of Directors of the company at their Meeting held on Tuesday, the 6th day of August, 2019.

The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 1.45 pm and conclude at 2.30 pm.

Please take the same on your records.

Thanking You

Pdf Link: Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd

