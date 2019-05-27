This is with reference to the above mentioned subject, we would like to submit the copies of Audited financial results for the Quarter/ Year ended 31st March, 2019 published on 26th May, 2019 in the newspaper Financial Express in English and Jansatta in vernacular language.



Kindly take the same on your records.



Pdf Link: Brilliant Portfolios Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com