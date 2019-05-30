Britannia Industries Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Disclosure of Related Party Transactions pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Pdf Link: Britannia Industries Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Britannia Industries Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor