Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd - Compliance With Regulation 42 Of The Listing Regulations

At the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 24.5.2019 it was resolved that the Thirty Second Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday 7th August 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company at 143, Pudupakkam Village, Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road, Kelambakkam - 603103, Kancheepuram District, Tamil Nadu.



Register of Members and the Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from 31st July 2019 to 7th August 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding Annual General Meeting of the Company.



The remote e-voting period commences on Saturday 3rd August 2019 (9.00 a.m.) to Tuesday 6th August 2019 (5.00 p.m.). The voting rights of the Members/ Beneficiary owners are to be reckoned on equity shares held by them as on 30th July 2019 being cut-off date for the purpose.



Kindly treat this as in compliance with the Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations.



