Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Board of Directors recommended dividend of Rs. 3.50/- (350%) per equity share of Re. 1/- each for the financial year 2018-2019, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Cadila Healthcare Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor