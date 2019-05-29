Cadila Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Rs. 3.50 [@ 350%] per equity share on 1,023,742,600 equity shares of Re. 1/-each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019. The recommended dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com