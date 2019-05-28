Camson Bio Technologies Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Meeting of the Board of Directors have been adjourned to tomorrow as one of the Directors fell sick and had to be medically attended to.

Please find the enclosed letter of the Company.

Pdf Link: Camson Bio Technologies Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Camson Bio Technologies Ltd

