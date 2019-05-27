Can Fin Homes Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

We wish to give prior intimation of the Analyst/Institutional Investors meet arranged by M/s Yes Securities (India) Limited with Shri S K Hota, Managing Director, Shri S M Bhandiwad, Dy. Managing Director and Shri Atanu Bagchi, CFO of the Company, on 28/05/2019 at BKC, Mumbai. The investors viz. Mirae Asset, TATA Capital, DHFL Premerica, Principal MF, Oldbridge Capital are likely to participate. This intimation is submitted pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements).

