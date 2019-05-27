Capacite Infraprojects Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Receipt of order worth Rs. 170.40 crore (excluding GST) from Market City Resources Pvt. Ltd. and Closure of Trading Window

Pdf Link: Capacite Infraprojects Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
