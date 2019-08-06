Capfin India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the registered office of the company at PP-1, Gali No. 10, Industrial Area Anand Parvat, New Delhi - 110005 to consider, approve and take on record, inter-alia the quarterly un audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June, 2019 and other relevant matters

Pdf Link: Capfin India Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice For Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com