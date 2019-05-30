In compliance with the Regulation 23(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to submit the disclosure of related party transactions (consolidated) entered into by Capital India Finance Limited (formerly known as Bhilwara Tex-Fin Limited), for the half year ended on March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Capital India Finance Ltd - Compliance Under Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com