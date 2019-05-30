Capital Trade Links Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Kindly be informed regarding Newspaper Advertisement of Audited Financial Results of the Company M/s Capital Trade Links Limited for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019, published on May 30, 2019 in Financial Express (English edition) and Jansatta (Hindi edition)

Pdf Link: Capital Trade Links Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
Capital Trade Links Ltd

