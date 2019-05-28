Pursuant to the Regulation 30, 33 and other provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Second meeting of the Financial Year 2019-20 held today i.e. 28th May, 2019 has inter alia approved the following businesses:-



1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended as on March 31, 2019 along with the declaration on Auditors Report with unmodified opinion. The said results were duly reviewed by the Audit committee and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. During the year, the Company has posted a Net Profit of Rs. 128.98 Lacs. The copy of results is enclosed for your reference.



2. The appointment of Ms. Vanshita Sharma having M.No. A54072 as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company.



3. The appointment of M/s ANVC and Company, Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20.



4. The appointment of M/s Atiuttam Singh & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20.



5. Discussed and deferred the matter related to issue of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis.



Pdf Link: Capital Trade Links Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com