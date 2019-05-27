Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, this is informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today inter alia has:



?considered, approved and took on record the audited financial statements (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with audit report on the said results from the Statutory Auditors of the company;



?Recommended payment of dividend at the rate of 5% for the equity shares of the company;



?Took note of resignation of Mr. Madhusudan Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons;



?Took note of appointment of Mr. Rahul Malik as new Chief Financial Officer of the company.













Brief Profile of Mr. Rahul Malik is given hereunder:



Mr. Rahul Malik is a Chartered Accountant with 20 years of experience in fund raising, Corporate Finance, Deal Structuring, Risk Management and Business Development. His last assignment was Senior Vice President -Debt Structuring and Distribution at IL&FS Financial Services Limited.



Further, the meeting commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 07:45 p.m.

Pdf Link: Capital Trust Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

