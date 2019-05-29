With respect to the subject cited above, we hereby submit the material event and information that Mr Ramakrishna Konchada, Independent Director has resigned from the company due to preoccupation under the provisions of companies act, 2013 from end of business hours dated 29th May 2019 the copy of board resolution and resignation letter is enclosed herewith, for your perusal

Pdf Link: Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 68 Of SEBI, LODR 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com