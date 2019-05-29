Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We hereby inform you that, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held Today viz., Wednesday, 29th of May, 2019 at registered office at 12:15 PM and concluded at 6:10 PM

The outcome of the Board meeting, inter alia, is as under:

1. Approval of the Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019

2. Audit Report with un-modified opinion in respect of annual audited financial statements

3. Appointment of Mr Aakash Agarwal, Secretarial Auditors as per section 204 of companies act, 2013 for FY 2018-2019

4. Appointment of Internal Auditors

5. Resignation of Mr Ramkrishna Konchada as Independent Director

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com