Captain Polyplast Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Board has recommended Dividend @2 % per share (i.e. Rs.0.04 /- (4 Paise per share) for the financial year 2018-19.

Published on May 30, 2019
