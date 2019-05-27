Captain Technocast Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has transacted the following:



1. Recommended Dividend @ 2%per share (i.e. 20 Paise per share) for the financial year 2018-19 if approved by members in upcoming AGM.



2. Considered lssue of Bonus Shares in ratio 1:1 (One Equity Share for Every One Equity Shares held) subject to approval of members at upcoming AGM.

Pdf Link: Captain Technocast Ltd - Board recommend Dividend & Bonus Issue

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com