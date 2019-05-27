Captain Technocast Ltd - Corporate Action-Board to consider Bonus Issue

3. Board has also considered Issue of Bonus Shares in ratio 1:1 (One Equity Share for Every one Equity Shares held) subject to approval of members at upcoming AGM .

Pdf Link: Captain Technocast Ltd - Corporate Action-Board to consider Bonus Issue

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
