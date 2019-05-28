Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results enclosed herewith have been prepared by the management of the company and certified by Mr. Sanjay Arora, Whole Time Director and Mr. Ajay Kumar, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

In terms of applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2017, the results are also being published in the newspaper.

You are requested to take the above information on record.



Pdf Link: Castex Technologies Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

