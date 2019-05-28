Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed details of a meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, 3 June 2019.



We request you to take the above information on record.

Pdf Link: Castrol India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com