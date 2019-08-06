BP and Reliance Industries Limited today announced that they have agreed to form a new joint venture that will include a retail service station network and aviation fuels business across India. Lubricants manufactured by Castrol India Limited will also be available across the ventures network.
Castrol India Ltd. - Press Release By BP And Reliance Industries Limited
Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com