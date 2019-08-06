Castrol India Ltd. - Press Release By BP And Reliance Industries Limited

BP and Reliance Industries Limited today announced that they have agreed to form a new joint venture that will include a retail service station network and aviation fuels business across India. Lubricants manufactured by Castrol India Limited will also be available across the ventures network.

Attached is a press release from BP and Reliance Industries Limited to this effect.

This is for your information and dissemination.

Published on August 06, 2019
