Castrol India Ltd. - Press Release By BP And Reliance Industries Limited

BP and Reliance Industries Limited today announced that they have agreed to form a new joint venture that will include a retail service station network and aviation fuels business across India. Lubricants manufactured by Castrol India Limited will also be available across the ventures network.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com