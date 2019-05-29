Copy of Advertisement of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2019 as per Regulation 47(1) (b) and 47(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 published in the following newspapers:



Money Makers (English) dated 29-05-2019.

Dainik Mahalakshmi Bhagyodya (Hindi) dated 29-05-2019.



Pdf Link: Catvision Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com