This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today has inter-alia approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Audit Report, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019. The said financial results along with the Report (with unmodified opinion) issued by M/s Ruwatia & Associates, Statutory Auditors of the Company and declaration in accordance with Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), 2015 are enclosed.

Pdf Link: Ceeta Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com